How to Change Archetype in Remnant 2

As you progress deeper into Remnant 2, you might want to swap between your archetypes. While this is an easy process, the game doesn’t make this clear or give a tutorial. That’s why we feel it important to teach you how to change your archetypes.

How to Swap Archetypes in Remnant 2

Obviously, you need to have more than two archetypes to change your primary or secondary to a new one in Remnant 2. We recommend the Invader and Summoner if you are looking for extras.

While in your Archetype menu, press A/X (or click) on either of your currently equipped archetypes. This will open the menu showing your other engrams to slot one of them them in.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

You can quickly swap primary and secondary by selecting the opposite engram from what you have equipped. For instance, the summoner is the Tomb of the Bringer, and Explorer is the Golden Compass. If I go into my engram list on my primary archetype and choose Explorer, it will swap their positions.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

This can be done anytime without costing you any progress with any archetype. However, you must change your active skill selection to use anything besides the first, as it resets when swapping between them.

If you have reached the max level (10) with an archetype, then that archetype’s unique trait will be permanently equipped. This makes it worth leveling up every archetype, even if you don’t want to use them.

This should clear up any confusion and get you swapping between archetypes whenever you need to switch up your tactics.