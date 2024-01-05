MW3 Player Experiences Holiday Miracle Before End of Snowfight Mode

The Modern Warfare 3 community is alive with people reporting bugs, asking questions and posting killcams, and one of the latter turned out to be more than two players bargained for during the CODMAS holiday event.

A Reddit post by user tiktokalnuke showed a final killcam of a player showing off some impressive snowball fighting by getting the fastest double kill that you can. They started off on the roof of the building on the Hangover map, jumping down to refill on snowballs and get the drop on an enemy who was engaging with the player’s teammate.

As they reached the ground, the operator started to throw some snowballs at the enemy, tagging them once in the back. However, before they were able to get a second snowball in, another enemy slid from around the corner into the fray, but didn’t quite go where they should have.

In order to protect their teammate, the enemy operator slid directly between them and the projectile, but not only did it not work, both players were instantly killed by the exact same snowball. While it doesn’t look like it was an intentional collateral, it was a great stroke of luck that made for an infinitely replayable final kill cam.

This result comes as a surprise not only just because of the shocking timing that had to happen to line that up unintentionally, but also due to the low amount of damage that the snowballs are supposed to do. It usually takes at least two hits from one before you can get a kill, so the odds of someone getting two kills with a single shot are low, but apparently not zero.

One user replied in the comments that the second kill came as a result of the splash damage from the snowball, mimicking that of the Ray Gun in zombies. Although it’s likely a very low amount of damage, it must have been just enough to finish the job that the player had started.

Unfortunately, the CODMAS event has since ended for the year, leaving players to go back to their regularly scheduled gameplay. There won’t be any more opportunities to get collateral-snowball kills until it comes back again next winter, but you can always remember the fond memories you had from this season.