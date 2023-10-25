Metal Gear Solid: Delta’s First In-Engine Look Makes the Wait All the More Worth It

If you were already blown away by Metal Gear Solid: Delta’s first reveal, then you’ll undoubtedly be more astonished by its’ first in-engine look, taking you back to the jungles of Soviet Russia.

By the first minute, you’ll see an incredibly familiar bag that involves the very first task of the game. As a longtime fan of the series, I never thought I would be so happy to see such a mundane item, yet it’s the perfect way to start off this much-awaited reveal. But, of course, the star of the show has to be the man, the myth, the legend, himself: Naked Snake, as he explores all your favorite locations in MGS3.

Explore the first In-Engine Look at METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER, currently under development using Unreal Engine 5.



All of the game's environments are rendered in UE5 and captured in-game in real time.#MetalGearSolid #MGSDeltapic.twitter.com/ganmGWkSKM — METAL GEAR OFFICIAL (@Metalgear) October 25, 2023

It’s certainly surreal to see the modernization of Snake’s character model with Unreal Engine 5’s latest system. Even if his face is plastered in mud, he still looks pretty good in the short segments that display him in action. The scenery is also exceptionally breathtaking, from the cave used in The Pain’s boss battle to the famous bridge that began Snake’s sorrowful journey.

Nevertheless, the in-engine look goes beyond the scope of graphics, as it provides us with a sneak peek into gameplay. Although I can’t control it myself, I do get a sense of a smoother motion speed, which may make it easier to unleash a brutal CQC takedown. You could say the same for the weapon’s first-person mode, compared to the slightly gradual movements of its predecessor.

The visuals and movements of animals have also been tremendously improved to make it more life-like, almost as if you are hunting the real thing. However, the only thing missing from the reveal is the rest of the cast, who have yet to be revealed (please give me The Boss.) We’ll just have to cross our fingers for the next sneak peek to hopefully get a look at their modernized faces.

While this in-engine look only scratches the surface, we’ll most likely see a lot more features to come, especially with the release of the Master Collection. Now, all we need is the launch date for Metal Gear Solid: Delta to make the wait worthwhile.