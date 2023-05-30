Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Taught Me More About History Than School Ever Did

Image Source: Konami

The first time I ever played Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater was at the prime age of 10 after I made a not-so-difficult choice to rent it at the now archaic Blockbuster. Up until that point, I believed video games were entirely fictional, with the exception of the minor historical elements I had seen in MGS2: Sons of Liberty. Yet, things truly began to change the minute I started the third installment, with Snake’s iconic opening about the Cold War.

During this time, I didn’t know much about World War 2 or the Cold War since my schooling had only scratched the surface of it, along with the short attention span of my youth. However, Snake Eater piqued my interest immediately through its mixture of fact and fiction, featuring real-life events with a twist of “What would happen if there was a World War 3?” I could still grasp what was real or not, noticing the fabricated details created for the invented characters of the storyline.

By the first 10 minutes, you’ll already learn about the first human space flight, with actual test footage from the event. You’ll also gain an understanding of the Cuban Missile Crisis, where you’ll receive an in-depth timeline during the panic-stricken 13 days.

Not to degrade my educational system, but I had learned so much more in the few minutes of MGS3 than I ever did in school, at least with this subject. It was partly due to the history teachers I’ve had, given their overuse of textbooks and screening of Hollywood movies that strayed too far from the source material. Nevertheless, Snake Eater offered a bit more through its war and rocket ship footage, keeping me engaged with fast-paced videos and a speed run of facts.

The fascinating history lessons continue with each chapter, including Sokolov’s description of the competitive Space Race between the United States and the Soviet Union. You’ll even encounter a flood of knowledge by the end of the game when the Boss discusses a wide variety of events, from the Bay of Pigs Invasion to Operation Buster–Jangle. What makes it more monumental is her compelling insight into the evolution of war, with one of my favorite lines: “The foibles of politics and the march of time can turn friends into enemies just as easily as the wind changes.”

Image Source: Konami

So, instead of feeding facts on paper, players may feel engrossed in the times through the emotions and storytelling it offers. In return, it makes it a lot easier to comprehend history’s complexity, regardless of age.

MGS3: Snake Eater opened the door to other sides of history that weren’t fully divulged in the title, leading me to pick up books from the library to expand my research further. Aside from these past events, players can also grasp medicinal and survival elements through its Cure section, where you must determine what supplies can heal certain wounds. For instance, you’ll use a splint to help with broken bones or a cigar to burn leeches away.

Understanding flora and fauna is another crucial factor you’ll need to comprehend to distinguish edible food from uneatable resources. I even merged one of these items into my real life after researching a nutritional energy bar known as “Calorie Mate,” a personal favorite of Snake’s.

Image Source: Konami

You can also factor in the movie knowledge you’ll gain through Codec calls, as Para-Medic provides details about the James Bond and Godzilla series. Zero will be one of the first characters to explain these films, in which he tells the true story of the Great Escape.

Thus, not only will you understand many historical points in history, but you’ll also learn about so much more through these other aspects. By the time I had reached high school, you could say I was already an expert in these subjects, taking advantage of all the information I received from Snake Eater. Although my history lessons in school weren’t entirely pleasant, the game made me want to actually learn about society’s past, despite my fellow classmates suffering from boredom throughout the term.

It doesn’t even have to stop at MGS3, as the remaining installments provide details about other events, like the Gulf War and Chernobyl, which will be featured in the upcoming Master Collection. Now that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is on the way, I can’t wait to see its knowledge spread to the new generation, just like it helped me when I was a kid.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts