Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Will Bring Back David Hayter as Snake

Though rumors had been floating around for a while, it was nice to finally get official confirmation that Konami would indeed be remaking Metal Gear Solid 3. Arguably touted as the best game in the series (Guns of the Patriot is the best one, don’t @ me), the remake has been rebranded as Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

In this era of classic game remakes, fans can expect a full graphical overhaul, along with streamlined and modern gameplay elements, while keeping the original story and narrative intact. In the official press release, Konami also confirmed that the remake will bring back all of the original voice actors from the original game, and this includes David Hayter as Snake.

It’s been quite some time since we’ve enjoyed Hayter’s iconic performance as the stealth aficionado, as MGSV saw the introduction of Kiefer Sutherland as Snake and, well, there hasn’t been a new Metal Gear game since then. Here’s a quick description of what we can expect from Delta:

“A new generation of players and loyal fans alike can experience the origin story of the famed Big Boss, and witness how his legend was forged in the crucible of Operation Snake Eater. The remake will star the original voice characters, rich storyline and expansive features of combat survival in harsh environments evolved with unprecedented graphics and immersive sound.”

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is set to be released for PC and consoles.

