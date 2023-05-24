When Does MGS3: Snake Eater Remake Come Out? Answered
Kept you waiting, huh?
Home » Guides » When Does MGS3: Snake Eater Remake Come Out? Answered
It’s time to come out of the cardboard box with the highly-anticipating release of Metal Gear Solid: 3 Snake Eater Remake, or in this case, MGS Triangle. All your favorite characters will make their epic return, from the original Naked Snake to the patriot who saved the world, the Boss. So, if you want to know the latest details about this launch, here’s when MGS 3: Snake Eater Remake is expected to come out.
MGS3: Snake Eater Remake Release Date
Currently, there is no set release date for Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake, but it may launch sometime in Autumn 2023 with a confirmation of the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection. The remake is expected on various platforms, such as PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake will revitalize the critically-acclaimed PS2 gem that debuted in 2004. As a prequel, it showed the fans what it was like during the Cold War when the original Snake made his mark on the world. But, of course, we can’t forget about his mentor, the Boss, who led a covert group known as the “Cobra Unit” during World War II.
Although Snake Eater is primarily classified as an action-adventure game, it features many elements that expand the experience further, including survival skills, historical videos, and stealthy showdowns. In fact, you can almost go through the whole game without killing anyone, and it may even benefit you to do so.
With the remake, Operation Snake Eater will continue into the modern age, re-establishing the classic through the latest console generations. Fans can also expect to play Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty with an upcoming volume release, allowing dedicated players to return to the beloved world.
That does it for our guide on when Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake comes out. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the top 20 most iconic moments in the Metal Gear Solid series.
About the author
Kristina EbanezKristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.
- Konami’s Worst Kept Secret is True: Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater Remake is Coming to PS5
- Top 20 Most Iconic Moments in the Metal Gear Solid Series
- All Metal Gear Solid Games, Ranked From Worst to Best
- New Developer Tokyo Virtual Theory Teases Games by God Eater, Metal Gear Solid, Patapon Veterans
- Newly Discovered Metal Gear Solid 3 Glitch Let’s You Skip *That* Ladder Scene