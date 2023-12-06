Less Than 0.5% of Players Who Have Tried Baldur’s Gate 3’s Honour Mode Have Beaten It

Larian Studios knows just how much their fanbase loves to see stats, and they showed off on Twitter/X for everyone to see. Of those stats were things like completed playthroughs, dinosaurs encountered and how many people have been turned into a wheel of cheese, but Larian also revealed the number of people who’ve tried Honour mode and beaten it.

While Larian’s main tweet didn’t dive into the weekend stats, they followed up in the replies with a breakdown of how the weekend went for those brave adventurers who dove right into Patch 5 and wanted to try the new difficulty out for themselves. As it turns out, it has not gone exceptionally well for Baldur’s Gate 3 players, and that’s exactly as intended.

⚔️ Since our launch in August, over 1.3 million players have completed Baldur's Gate 3.

🧀 A number almost equaled by those of you transformed into a wheel of cheese.

📈 All this, and more in our latest thread of amazing stats! pic.twitter.com/tN5i4CDXHx — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) December 5, 2023

According to the post, around 158,000 parties have embarked to try and beat the game on Honour Mode. Unsurprisingly, there have been over 34,000 player deaths, and only 464 parties completed the campaign as of the time of the post. That comes down to a little less than .3 percent of runs turning out to be successful.

In many cases, if the percentage of players being able to successfully complete your game is that low, it would be cause for concern if you were a game developer. In this case, it’s a point that Larian takes great pride in, because it is still possible to beat if you’re determined enough. Honour mode is meant to be the most difficult way to play the game.

The fact that the number of players who’ve beaten the mode is so low means that Larian has done their job and done it well in making the hardest difficulty. If most players were able to beat the game on Honour mode, then they would have failed in their goal in making it so hard to complete, but clearly that isn’t the case this time around.

Not only is it beautiful, but this stat shows just how respectable it is to come out of a playthough with a Golden D20 in hand. It serves as the reward for completing the game on Honour mode, and so far if not even .3 percent of players have one, it’s a pretty prestigious trophy to hold.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available on PC, PS5 and Xbox.