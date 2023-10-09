Latest Starfield Update Lets You See More of the Universe

The latest patch has just been released for Starfield, delivering a handful of minor tweaks to Bethesda’s universe-spanning RPG. Chief among the update’s additions is a Field of View slider, allowing you to see more of the game’s worlds than ever before.

As much as FOV sliders can offer players the opportunity to view a little more of the world around them, it’s also an important accessibility feature. Users on Reddit have been asking for their addition since the game launched, as they suffer from motion sickness when playing games with narrow FOVs.

Those members of the community will be happy to learn that this update allows for Starfield’s FOV to be adjusted in both first-person and third-person views. With any luck, this will be the start of a greatly expanded set of accessibility features for the game.

Today's update for #Starfield introduces settings to adjust FOV, as well as fixes for performance and quest issues! Read the full notes here: https://t.co/hSy06YlzGW pic.twitter.com/YgdzdUVDiE — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) October 9, 2023

Starfield’s 1.7.36 update also features a fix for the Echoes of the Past quest, which had previously been blocking players’ progression when creatures would spawn in locations where they couldn’t be reached. Good news for those who were stuck on the quest, but it only scratches the surface of the numerous other quests in the game which are facing similar issues.

The patch notes also include other “stability and performance improvements”, but these are presumably vague enough to have not needed expanding upon further. Hopefully, the changes will at least be somewhat noticeable when players next fire up the game. If you’ve been playing Starfield on PC and have one of Intel’s Arc GPUs, you’ll be happy to hear that the patch also boasts improved stability on these graphics cards.

This is only a small patch, but fans of the game are optimistic about a bigger one being just around the corner. In a recent community note, Bethesda outlined some of the future additions they have planned for the game’s near future, including Brightness and Contrast controls and Nvidia DLSS support.

Starfield is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and PC. For more on the game, check out some of our other articles down below.