New Starfield Patch Notes Highlight Improved Performance, Fixes Game-Breaking Bugs & Promises Highly-Requested PC Features

The universe is about to get a little brighter.

Bethesda have confirmed that Starfield will be getting DLSS support, along with a host of other much requested features. These include brightness, contrast, and HDR controls, support for widescreen monitors, and an eat button for food.

The news was delivered via a letter from the developers alongside a small hotfix which fixes a few bugs which were preventing player progress on certain quests. The patch also includes various improvements that should boost framerates and prevent crashes, while the installation process has been improved for Xbox Series X/S users.

This letter to the community also answers a lot of questions that Starfield players have been asking since the game was released. While there’s no timeline for when we’ll be seeing these new features added, the letter mentions that players can “expect a regular interval of updates.”

Considering fans have already got DLSS3 working in-game through mods, it hopefully won’t be long before Bethesda can get official support for Nvidia’s performance enhancer.

The full list of features that Bethesda have confirmed they are working on are:

Brightness and Contrast controls

HDR Calibration Menu

FOV Slider

Nvidia DLSS Support (PC)

32:9 Ultrawide Monitor Support (PC)

Eat button for food

They’ve also confirmed once again that official modding tools will be released in 2024. These ‘Creations’ tools will be available to PC, and Xbox Series X/S users. Unfortunately, there are no firm dates offered as to when they’ll be arriving.

Here are the full patch notes from today’s hotfix:

Performance and Stability

Xbox Series X|S Improved stability related to installations.

Various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve framerate.

Quests

All That Money Can Buy: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.

Into the Unknown: Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from appearing after the game is completed.

Shadows in Neon: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.

Starfield is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and PC. More of the latest news about the game can be found down below.