A Fortnite X Star Wars Collab Arrives Next Week in Time for May the 4th

With May the 4th only a week from now, Fortnite isn’t missing the chance to celebrate it in the main way it knows how. Fortnite has been home to plenty of Star Wars characters, and even a large chunk of Chapter 3 Season 3 featured Darth Vader as a boss. The battle royale isn’t keen on simply repeating old content, it seems. The new Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration will kick off with Anakin Skywalker (from Revenge of the Sith) released onto the item shop on May 2.

A teaser was initially shared via the official Fortnite Twitter account, with the caption simply: “You’ve been chosen.”

At the moment, Anakin Skywalker is the only confirmed new cosmetic/skin appearing for May the 4th. However, we know that he won’t arrive alone. Dataminer HYPEX has added that players can expect “new Mythic Weapons, multiple skins, and Force Mythics.”

Interestingly, “Force Mythics” are mentioned separately from “Force Weapons.” The latter most certainly means Lightsabers and possibly even the Darksaber. However, Force Mythics could easily be something like players getting to wield Force Lightning.

As for skins, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Ahsoka Tano was added to the game, considering her solo series is coming out in August. Considering other big Star Wars properties coming out this year, Cal Kestis also showing up in Fortnite for this new event would make sense.

Oddly enough, Fortnite still doesn’t have a Lightsaber Harvesting Tool. This is striking when they have appeared as Mythic Weapons in the past, so they should be easy to implement. It’s certainly possible that this could be the year that finally happens. Ideally, it would be a purchase of a single Lightsaber that contains the alt-style of every other Lightsaber in existence. That’s probably wishful thinking, but it would certainly bring some balance to the Force.

