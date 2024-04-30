Zero to Hero Pixel Saga Tier List (May 2024)

Looking for a Zero to Hero Pixel Saga tier list? This gacha game from Rastar Mobile releases on iOS very soon and is already storming the Google Play charts. With so much hype behind it, players are eager to see which characters are the best to use, and which are worth leaving as spares. Let’s get into it!

All Zero to Hero Pixel Saga Characters Tier List

Ranking Character Name S Clothilde, Rita, Nabistin A Kiara, Soraya B Akatsuki Yona C Flora

See the table above for our current Zero to Hero Pixel Saga tier list. Instead of ranking all characters in the game, we’ve listed those recommended by the devs on the game’s Discord server. As such, these are the ones that will tide you over the best in the early stages.

Since we’ve been unable to play on iOS, we’ve left out the rest of the characters until we can properly rank them by rarity and utility in combat. For reference, the rest of the characters announced so far in Zero to Hero Pixel Saga are as follows:

Lodewyk

Sunny

Who Is the Best Character in Zero to Hero Pixel Saga?

So far, the three best characters in Zero to Hero Pixel Saga are Clothilde, Nabitsin, and Rita.

Clothilde is a premium currency, so only those willing to spend real cash on gacha spins will have much chance of pulling her. She works best as a DPS because she can land damage fast and level up very quickly. You’ll often encounter teams with a Clothilde well about level 12, making her an early investment that can last you for a long time. Rita operates in a similar way, but isn’t quite as good as Clothilde – though you are more likely to get her in free spins.

As your main hero, Nabitsin comes highly recommended, straight from the devs. Operating best as the main lynchpin of your attack, Nabistin has the highest DPS of any character in the game right now. Provided you have solid supports like Kiara and Soraya to provide buffs, it’ll tide you by nicely for early-game missions.

