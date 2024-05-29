Zenless Zone Zero Preload Time & Download Size

HoYoverse’s free-to-play urban fantasy ARPG, Zenless Zone Zero, is approaching its June 4 global release. In the wake of that, pre-registered players and many others eager to play the game want to learn about the Zenless Zone Zero preload time and download size. That way, you can be ready for the game as soon as the servers go live.

Zenless Zone Zero Preload Time

Image Source: HoYoverse

At the time of writing, developers HoYoverse have not shared any details on whether a preload option will be available to players to download Zenless Zone Zero ahead of the global launch.

Though seeing their other releases like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, it is improbable that we will get a preload option for Zenless Zone Zero.

There are still a few days until the game’s official global release, though. We’ll update this section of the article if we get any details on preload time.

Zenless Zone Zero Download Size

Image Source: HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero is a substantial game. Even during the beta phase, its download size was quite hefty. It ranged from 14.58 GB on Android, 18.22 GB on iOS, to a whopping 41.69 GB on PC.

No matter how much HoYoverse optimizes the game and reduces the resource size, you will still need a decent amount of free storage to download and play the game.

That said, here’s a look at the minimum storage requirement for Zenless Zone Zero that HoYoverse has shared for each platform:

PC : 45 GB (Takes an additional 35 GB for compression)

: 45 GB (Takes an additional 35 GB for compression) Android : 15 GB

: 15 GB iOS: 20 GB

Remember that the above download size is based on past CBTs and is subject to change.

That concludes our guide on Zenless Zone Zero preload time and download size. For more on the game, check out the release time countdown and latest redeem codes. We’ve also got a feature on why Zenless Zone Zero is the perfect HoYoverse game if you’re tired of open worlds.

