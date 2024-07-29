Z Piece Trello Link (July 2024)

After the Z Piece Trello link? This is yet another One Piece-inspired Roblox experience where you traverse the seas, consume devil fruits, and defeat enemies. If you want to dive in but need a helping hand getting to grips with the game, the Trello link is a very handy resource.

What Is the Z Piece Trello Link?

Click here for the Z Piece Trello link. It was last tested and confirmed as working on July 29, 2024.

All you need to do is click the link above and you’ll get instant access to all of the columns and cards on the Trello board. Unlike Discord, you don’t need to verify your identity in any way. That said, if you’ve got a Trello account you can hit the star icon to add it to your favorites, meaning you’re only ever a click away.

Alternatively, we’d recommend bookmarking this page if you haven’t got a Trello account. That way, you can go via us to access the board – and don’t worry, we’ll update the link if the board goes down and happens to change.

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

What Is on the Z Piece Trello?

As with other Trello boards, the Z Piece Trello is an encyclopedia of information on the game. It contains various columns all populated by cards, which you can click on to learn more about each specific entry.

The first column contains a bunch of meta information on Z Piece, to help you get to grips with the game. This includes a link to its Roblox page, a breakdown of the controls, and annotated maps of the various worlds you unlock throughout the journey.

Then, there are columns for the various equippable items and elements you can customize for your character. This includes Devil Fruits you consume for limited-time movesets. There are also specific fighting styles that hone in on different elements, like fire and ice. You’ve also got breakdowns of all the weapons in the game, accessories that have passive stat boosts, and specs that function as special moves.

That's everything you need to know about the Z Piece Trello link.

