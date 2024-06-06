Wuthering Waves Yinlin Companion Quest – How to Enter the Correct Password

Yinlin has finally made her debut in Wuthering Waves and alongside her release comes a brand new companion quest with some sweet rewards. Primarily, the 1,000 Union EXP and 100 Astrites, and of course the chance to try out Yinlin, are all pretty appealing. However, there’s a portion of the companion quest Solitary Path where you’re expected to figure out and enter the correct password for a hideout. Let’s go over how to enter the correct password in the Wuthering Waves Yinlin companion quest.

Recommended Videos

How to Enter Correct Password in Solitary Path

There are three methods you can try to figure out the password for the cave. You need to figure out a 4-digit combination to open the hideout.

First off, we have the proper method of figuring out this puzzle. You need to check your surroundings and pay attention to the flowers nearby. The important flowers to look out for are violet and highlighted with a sparkling effect. There are four groups of flowers starting from behind Yinlin, and you need to pay attention to how they’re grouped up. The first group behind Yinlin has four flowers, so that’s the first number you need. You can check the rest to figure it out on your own.

If you’re impatient and can’t be bothered to solve it yourself, you can actually just ask Yinlin. She is surprisingly cooperative and will just outright tell you the password if you ask her nicely. What’s not nice is what she gets to after this, but you can see that for yourself.

If you can’t be bothered, then here’s the password for you. The Correct Password you need to enter is 4123. This code is the same for all players so you can just input it into the lock on the wall and speed through the rest of the quest.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Yinlin Story Quest Puppet Puzzles

Another slightly tricky section of the quest has to do with the puppet puzzles ahead. The first puppet puzzle might confuse you as the block you need is locked behind lasers. What you need to do is to place a block on the left pad and then stand on the right pad yourself. This shuts down the lasers and you can pull out the remaining block and place it on the right pad. Now you can just walk into the room and start up the puppet control.

That’s all you need to know about how to enter the correct password and solve the puppet puzzles in Yinlin’s Story quest “Solitary Path” in Wuthering Waves. For more of the latest Wuthering Waves information, check out Camellya’s leaked kit and all the version 1.1 patch notes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy