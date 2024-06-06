Wuthering Waves Update 1.1 Patch Notes

With many players spending hours playing Wuthering Waves, the feedback on what could be adjusted in the gameplay has been abundant. Now, it’s almost time for the first major update for the game, which lands at the end of June. Let’s find out everything that’s announced to be coming, and have a look at the Wuthering Waves 1.1 patch notes.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 Patch Notes – All New Features & Changes

New Characters

Version 1.1 comes with two new characters:

5 star character: Jinsi (revealed in Chapter 4 of the Main story)

5 star character: Changli (revealed in Chapter 4 of the Main story)

Image Source: Kuro Game Studio

New Area

The developer has confirmed that a new location is going to be available in 1.1:

Mt. Firmament

New Boss

There is one confirmed boss to be coming in 1.1:

Jué (first teased in the opening trailer)

Fixed Issues

These are the issues that are going to be addressed in version 1.1:

The Depths of Illusive Realm is going to be improved with new characters and challenges.

The prerequisite for custom Keybinding is going to be lowered to Union Level 2.

An entirely new tutorial is also going to be available for Custom Keybinding.

The current controller shortcut for “Open Chat” will be remapped to “Open Map”, plus an option to invert the controller’s Y-axis will be available.

Future versions will also see controller support on mobile devices, but not for 1.1 yet.

When developing Echoes, the Shell Credit Cost is going to be lowered.

The cutscene for Tacet Field reward will be removed.

Increased yield of Echoes and Echo development materials.

The 1.1 patch, named “Thaw of Eons”, releases on June 28, 2024. That’s earlier than anticipated, as it was originally announced to land sometime in July. We will update this guide with more news and details on the new content coming for version 1.1 as soon as it is available.

That’s all we have for you on the Wuthering Waves 1.1 patch notes. If you are hungry for more information on the game, check out our guides on how to reroll and how to farm Scarletthorn.

