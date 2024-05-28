Have you been having issues solving the Rewinding Raindrops quest in Wuthering Waves? Many players are reporting that turning on the electricity seems to be a bit difficult. But no worries, as we are here to help you on how to find a way to turn on electricity in Wuthering Waves. It’s a quest that shouldn’t take too much time!

Recommended Videos

How to Turn on Electricity in Wuthering Waves

First of all, go to the Court of Savantae Facility, which is where you get the quest. The overall objective is to find the battery packs and turn on the electricity in order to use the elevator. First, head to the upper level by following the yellow marker.

Now, by using the levitator utility on the green battery pack, place it on the leftmost switch, the one colored green. With the red barrier now open, go through the door. Enter the room and interact with the two holograms. Now, the quest objective will switch to “find a way to turn on electricity”.

Image Source: Kuro Games

Inside the same room you are in, you can find the second green battery pack, right in the middle. Pick it up and bring it outside towards the next room with two green-colored switches. As before, place the battery pack on one of the green switches.

Go back to the first switch now and pick up the green battery pack again. You’ll need it in the room with two green-colored switches. Place the battery pack on the other green-colored switch to open the red barrier.

Inside the newly opened room, you will find the final battery pack, next to the treasure chest. Place it on the transducer that is sitting in the middle of the room. You will see the battery pack is now red. Pick it up as you will need it in the next room that has two different colored switches. Place the red battery on the red switch and the green pack on the green switch. Open the barrier and get ready for a fight. In the room, there are several Tacet Discords, so defeat them all.

Now, the yellow marker will lead you toward a puzzle. The objective is to move each disk layer and connect the pathways in order to activate the device. This shouldn’t take you that long to solve. Completing the mechanics will finally bring back the light to the building, allowing you to access the elevator you saw by the entrance.

That’s all there is on how to turn on electricity in Wuthering Waves. For more guides on the game, check out Wuthering Waves daily quests and how to heal for free.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more