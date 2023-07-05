Will Final Fantasy 16 Have DLC?

Image Credit: Square Enix

Developers releasing DLC after a game’s release has become a trend in the modern gaming industry, and some players may wonder if Final Fantasy 16 will also release an expansion. If you’re curious about this topic, you’ve come to the right place because we can answer that question in detail!

Square Enix has not announced any DLC for Final Fantasy 16. However, based on an interview with the Japanese publication ASCII, Naoki Yoshida and the development team may consider developing one if the fans receive the game positively and enough people demand an expansion. Considering that Final Fantasy 16 has sold over 3 million copies within one week and boasts a user score of 8.3 on Metacritic, it seems likely that we’ll hear the DLC announcement any time now.

This is merely speculation, but if CBUIII decides to release DLC, it may be related to the missing Leviathan. The Warden of Water has become one of the most popular summons in the series, with many fans asking if they would be able to see the dragon. While the answer is no, the game confirms the existence of Leviathan in Valisthea, but something occurred in the past that caused this Eikon to become absent.

Do note that even if a DLC exists, players are not required to purchase and play the expansion to understand the story. In another interview with Game Informer, Yoshida stated he wanted Final Fantasy 16 to be a “one-off game” players could enjoy without any expansion.

Although DLC is not yet confirmed, there should be enough post-game activities in Final Fantasy 16 to keep players occupied. For example, you can try replaying the game in the New Game Plus mode to experience more challenging gameplay without needing to wait to unlock more Eikons.

