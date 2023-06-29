Is Leviathan in Final Fantasy 16? Answered (Spoilers)

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Besides Ifrit, Leviathan has become one of the most recurring summons in the Final Fantasy series. Since Final Fantasy 16 heavily focuses on Eikons, many players are eager to meet and see the powerful water god that also appears in Final Fantasy 15. If you’ve watched the trailers, you may notice that Leviathan is not shown alongside other Eikons and wonder if it will even be included in the game. Luckily, we can answer that question for you, but be warned because we will dip into spoiler territory!

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Final Fantasy 16!*

Can You Fight Leviathan in Final Fantasy 16?

Leviathan does not make an appearance in the main story of Final Fantasy 16. It does not mean that this Eikon does not exist, though, because the game states that the Warden of Water once stood alongside its brethren in Valisthea.

If you’ve seen the Eikons mural from trailers and marketing materials, you can find Leviathan beside Shiva as it looks up at the unknown creature at the center. The game also confirms its existence through Joshua when he visits the Fallen ruin in the Kingdom of Waloed.

While examining the Eikons mural, the young man will list all summons in the game, and among them is Leviathan the Lost. The title seems to imply that the Warden of Water has somehow disappeared before the start of the story. Sadly, the game does not elaborate further, and we are left wondering about Leviathan’s fate.

However, there’s a chance that we could eventually encounter Leviathan if the developer decides to release a DLC. This is merely a speculation, of course, but the potential is clearly there. According to an interview with the Japanese publication ASCII, Yoshida and his team may consider developing a DLC if the fans enjoy the game and want to experience more of Valisthea.

Although Leviathan does not appear in the main story of Final Fantasy 16, you can still fight several powerful Eikons on your journey. The first Warden you must face is Garuda, who has lost control after being defeated by Clive in Caer Norvent. Each Eikon battle is unique, so you definitely won’t get bored facing these god-like creatures!

