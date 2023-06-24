Is Joshua Dead in Final Fantasy 16? Answered (Spoilers)

Screenshot by Twinfinite via PlayStation and Square Enix

The early hours of Final Fantasy 16 are jam-packed with major moments and set pieces, but few can top the battle between Clive and Joshua. Both having manifested their Eikons, they decimate an entire fort and put each other’s powers to the ultimate test. When the dust settles, only Clive remains, and his younger brother is presumed dead. And yet, you might be among the many players left wondering: Is Joshua dead in Final Fantasy 16, or was the supposed fatality a ruse?

We’re here to shed some light on the matter, but be warned: There are some pretty heavy * Spoilers Ahead *.

Did Joshua Die in Final Fantasy 16? Answered

The quick answer is no, Joshua didn’t die during his fight with Clive in Final Fantasy 16. Or at least, he didn’t die permanently.

Instead, he was brought back to life thanks to the power of the Phoenix. Afterward, he went into hiding and focused on enhancing his power as an Eikon of Flame, resulting in his being substantially more powerful by the present day. This led to his gaining the attention of both the Kingdom of Waloed and Clive, resulting in his being pursued by both factions for different purposes.

As for why he went into hiding and didn’t let Clive know he was still alive as soon as possible, the answer is simple: He wished to save Clive, who was targeted by Ultima as a host which could be used to steal the powers of the world’s Eikons and reshape it as he saw fit. Such was the reason Clive manifested Ifrit and nearly left Joshua dead as a doornail, and is why he’s able to harness the powers of other Dominants throughout the game.

Do Clive and Joshua Reunite?

Luckily, the two brothers do end up learning the truth of what happened and reunite near the end of Final Fantasy 16.

Joshua even rescues Clive from Ultima, using his enhanced powers to fend the otherworldly antagonist off and force him to retreat. The brothers then team up in a bid to put an end to the malevolent being, and fight side by side up to the title’s conclusion.

We could go further, but doing so would require spoiling even more of the game than is necessary. As such, we’ll leave the rest of the story for you to see for yourself, content in the fact that you at least know whether or not Joshua is dead in Final Fantasy 16. If you’re dying to know more about the game sans-playing it though, we’ve got you covered with a slew of related articles down below.

About the author

Keenan McCall Keenan has been a nerd from an early age, watching anime and playing games for as long as I can remember. Since obtaining a bachelor's degree in journalism back in 2017, he has written thousands of articles covering gaming, animation, and entertainment topics galore. More Stories by Keenan McCall

Related Posts