Who is Usami in Jujutsu Kaisen?

It seems like the fight against the King of Curses Sukuna is becoming more and more hopeless. We’ve seen Sukuna shrug off every trick the Jujutsu High Sorcerers had up their sleeve, ranging from Gojo to Kashimo and even Higaruma and Yuta. Sukuna seems unstoppable at this point, and we’ve seemed to run out of reserve combatants. However, the latest chapter mentions a sorcerer who could potentially shift the tides of battle. We’re all dying to find out who Usami is in Jujutsu Kaisen.

All Mentions of Usami in Jujutsu Kaisen

So far, we’ve only seen Usami mentioned once in Jujutsu Kaisen. At the start of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253, the mentors from Jujutsu High are asked who the strongest First Grade sorcerer is. Mei Mei, Nanami, and Gojo quickly point fingers at Kusakabe as the strongest First Grade Sorcerer. However, Kusakabe, who detests the spotlight, seems to reply with “Someone other than me or Usami”.

This is the first ever mention of this Usami person, who we haven’t heard of before. It’s possible that Usami is a new character who has yet to make an appearance. While not much else is known, what we do know is that Usami is a First Grade Sorcerer who is acknowledged by Kusakabe as someone potentially equal to him in power.

It’s crazy to think that Gege Akutami would introduce a brand new character this far into the climax of the series with the final battle underway, but that might be what we get. It’s hard to conceive any realistic method through which the sorcerers can defeat Sukuna. Perhaps this Usami figure and others like him might be the ones who finally shift the tide against the King of Curses.

Regardless, we’ll stay on the lookout for any information concerning Usami in Jujutsu Kaisen. In the meantime, stay up-to-date with the Jujutsu Kaisen manga release schedule, and the Season 3 release date.