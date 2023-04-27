Which Pool Belongs to Obi’s Crush in Dead Island 2? Answered

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

All Lost & Found quests in Dead Island 2 don’t give players any waypoint marker. Instead, players are expected to use their own deduction skills with journals to figure things out. However, this lack of spelling things out can also cause some confusion. Here’s the full explanation of which pool belongs to Obi’s crush to finish the Clean & Snatch quest in Dead Island 2.

Where to Find the Pool of Obi’s Crush

As you run through pools in Beverly Hills for the Clean & Snatch quest, you’ll need to collect clues in the form of notes. The third note in the series is for Michael and gives you the biggest clue.

This note mentions that he would be taking Michael’s unicorn pool floatie because his girl has a “cute little pizza floatie,” and he wants to give her this one.

With that note collected, the objective becomes “which pool belongs to Obi’s crush?” However, there’s something big the game does not tell you anywhere: you need to leave Beverly Hills.

Rather than spend the next several minutes checking and rechecking every pool in the area, return to Bel-Air. The quest doesn’t give any hint to this, but the pool you are looking for will be one at the Goat Pen.

When you arrive at this pool, you will find a zombified Obi that will drop the keys you need to complete the quest. Now return to the Roxanne’s House safe area to open up Obi’s Stash in the pool.

Hopefully this will save you some frustration, but that is it for our full explanation of which pool belongs to Obi’s crush to finish the Clean & Snatch quest in Dead Island 2. For more guides to help you survive the zombie apocalypse, check out our links below.

