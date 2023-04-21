Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Occasionally the only objective for a quest will be a search area and a vague idea of what you are trying to find. These can be frustrating as you keep overlooking the one thing you need. Hopefully, this will cut out a bit of the stress and get you back to slaying zombies. Here’s where to find Michael’s Keys in Dead Island 2.

Where to Find the Spare Keys in the O Michael, Where Art Thou? Dead Island 2 Quest

Upon returning to Emma’s house after the Halperin Hotel group of quests, you’ll immediately have to set back out to find Michael. This quest will take you into the third Hell-A location of Beverly Hills to search his house.

Upon stepping into Michael’s house, the only objective you are given is to “look for the spare keys,” and the whole house becomes a search zone. There’s no additional information, but the house isn’t that big. However, the problem is that you aren’t even looking for keys in the first place.

In the kitchen, next to the barricaded back door, is a corkboard with key hooks. On the bottom left of the corkboard is a note you’ll have to read to get to the keys.

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

With the note collected, you might notice the tell-tale zombie apocalypse key item particle effect coming from the trash can. All you have to do is look down, and you can pick the keys up from the trash can.

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Now you can take the keys to the spare bedroom to find out if Michael is still in the house.

This is everything you need to know regarding where to find Michael’s Keys in Dead Island 2. For more guides to help you survive the zombie hordes, take a look at our links below.

Related Posts