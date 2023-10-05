Where to Turn in All Endwalker Trial Mounts in Patch 6.5 Final Fantasy XIV

As Patch 6.5 of Final Fantasy XIV rolls out and starts to bring closure to the story content of Endwalker, players also now have the opportunity to take on what is likely the final trial of the expansion — The Abyssal Fracture. With a good amount of luck, you may very well get a glimpse of the newest Lynx mount upon completion of the extreme version of the trial. This one is especially significant because if you’ve already obtained the six other Lynx mounts, tit will give you the opportunity to unlock an ever rarer mount as a reward for having the entire collection. If you’re wondering how to do it, here is our handy guide for where to turn in all Endwalker trial mounts in Patch 6.5 of Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to Unlock Your Reward for All Endwalker Trial Mounts in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

As is tradition since FFXIV’s A Realm Reborn, once you’ve collected every single mount from an expansion’s set of primal trials, you will have the opportunity to go and claim a separate special mount for your accomplishment. With the recent release of Endwalker’s seventh and final primal trial, The Abyssal Fracture, players are now set to add yet another one of those special mounts to their collection.

Whether you’re exceptionally lucky enough to earn the last Lynx mount via a random drop at the end of the extreme version of the trial, or you endeavor to accrue 99 Abyssal tokens to exchange for the mount when it becomes available to trade, once you have it, it’s time to seek out that special mini-quest to claim one of the game’s most unique mounts.

Image Source: Square Enix

Head to the city of Old Sharlayan and speak with the Loporrit named Singingway (X:11.5, Y:10.3) to pick up the quest called “Wings of Hope”. Follow the objectives to ultimately claim the mount horn to summon the Apocryphal Bahamut, a unique version of the legendary wyrm that was designed by Yoshitaka Amano, a longtime artist for the Final Fantasy franchise. It’s certainly one of the most sentimental mount rewards so far in the game, so don’t be shy about showing it off on your next great adventure.

That concludes our guide for where to turn in all Endwalker trial mounts in Patch 6.5 of Final Fantasy XIV. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you think of the newest special trial mount. Is it one of your favorites, or is there another you still prefer?

