Where to Get Glo Wood in Lightyear Frontier & How to Use It

The world of Lightyear Frontier is full of luscious plants and trees to use as resources but none are as pretty as the Glo Tree. The wood of a Glo Tree gives off a relaxing glow, which makes it perfect for building structures that light up! Read on to find out how to get and use Glo Wood in Lightyear Frontier.

How to Harvest and Use Glo Wood in Lightyear Frontier

Glow Wood is harvested from Glow Trees. These interesting trees can be found on Tornado Rock Isle to the northeast of the map. It is important to note that this island is not accessible until you have cleared the other areas and explored the Strange Structure.

Glo Trees have thick, striped trunks and large sun-like leaves. They glow with a soft yellow light and produce yellow-gold droplet-shaped fruits.

You can’t harvest Glo Trees using your hand-held P.I.C.K Axe, unfortunately. Instead, jump in your mech before attempting to fell these glowing trees. Glo Trees are harvested using your Spike Saw upgraded to power level 2. The tree will drop Glo Wood, Glo Fruit and, if you are lucky, a Glow Tree Sprout. You can plant this sprout nearer your Homestead so you won’t have to travel too far for more Glow Wood!

You can use the Glow Wood to craft the following:

An Advanced Furnace requires Glo Wood x 12, Copper Wire x 6, and 1 Power Core.

requires Glo Wood x 12, Copper Wire x 6, and 1 Power Core. A Glowing Fence requires 2 Glow Wood pieces per section.

requires 2 Glow Wood pieces per section. A Glowing Arch requires 5 x Glow Wood for one archway.

requires 5 x Glow Wood for one archway. There is always the possibility of discovering other items or structures with future updates.

