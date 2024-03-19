This game is one of the freshest farming adventures we’ve had in a while, but despite its dandy graphics, it can be quite complicated. How to plant seeds, for example, is something that I had trouble figuring out when I started Lightyear Frontier. So, if you’re in the same predicament, scroll down below to learn everything on this topic.

How to Plant Seeds in Lightyear Frontier

There are four components that you’ll need to start planting seeds in Lightyear Frontier: a plot of dirt where you’ll plant them, a Seed Shooter, an Irrigation Hose, and the seeds themselves.

How to Get The Seed Planting Components

First, you can craft a plot and place it on your base using build mode (press B on your keyboard or Xbox). It’s located in the Essentials tab on the top (2nd tab from the left, and you can use Q/E to navigate them). You’ll need four Wood and eight Plant Fibers to construct a Small Plot.

Second, you’ll need to collect some seeds. Polyberry Seeds will do just fine, and they are one of the most common resources in Lightyear Frontier, so finding them shouldn’t be hard. Green Tree Sprouts are also common, and you can get those from trees (unsurprisingly).

Third, you will have to get yourself a Seed Shooter and an Irrigation Hose. Both are custom tools for your mech, and you can find them in loot drops around the map. You’ll recognize a loot drop by the orange smoke blowing out of it and high into the air.

How to Plant and Grow Seeds Into Plants

Now, once you have a Seed Shooter, an Irrigation Hose, seeds, and a plot placed, get in your mech, equip the Seed Shooter using the tool wheel (Q on keyboard and LB on Xbox), and fire off the seeds into one of the seedling spots in the plot.

Finally, you’ll need to water the plants using the Irrigation Hose. The process is the same as with the Seed Shooter, though you’ll have to fill it with water first. You can also just let the rain water them, but it’s unreliable, and if it fails, you’ll have to repeat the whole process.

And that’s it. You now know how to plant seeds in Lightyear Frontier. Equipped with this knowledge, growing a soil bed, two, or even a large-scale farm should be easy peasy. Finally, if you found this guide helpful and want to learn more about the game, do check out the Lightyear Frontier section of our website.

