What is this mysterious and strange structure in Lightyear Frontier? And how do you get inside? Find out below how to reach the vault in Lightyear Frontier.

How to Unlock the Strange Vault Structure in Lightyear Frontier

The vault-like Strange Stucture in Lightyear Frontier is unlocked by clearing every area on the map except Tornado Rock Isle.

This new world currently has eight areas to explore. Before you can discover the resources in each section you need to clear them of any noxious slime and weeds. As soon as you have cleared an area, one purple light will glow on the vault door of the strange structure.

Image Source: FRAME BREAK via Twinfinite

To open the vault door you need to clear the following areas:

Pine Heights

Yellow Forest

Mountainside Coast

Stepstone Peak

Lowland Plains

Edge Cliffs

It isn’t necessary to clear the areas in any order but some will require upgraded mech parts. Once you have cleared the last area, the vault door will open and you can explore the secrets inside. Continue reading to find out how to power up the vault inside the Strange Structure (WARNING: SPOILERS).

How to Power Up the Strange Structure

Once the vault doors are open and you get inside the Strange Structure you will make your way through endless corridors. The doors lit up in blue are the only way through, so it is pretty simple to find your way.

Image Source: FRAME BREAK via Twinfinite

There are a few sections where you are tasked with finding plugs and placing them in the correct slots. To do this, you need to exit your Mech and use the suction tool on your P.I.C.K. Axe. Pick up the plug and shoot it into the socket.

In the final room, you will need to place the plugs into specific sockets according to the clue on the screens. Once you have done this, the whole place will have power and you can make your way out of the Strange Structure!

There is still so much to explore and see in Lightyear Frontier, even after you have opened the Vault. Next up, see if you can find every Ancient Ruins or each nest that needs feeding!

