Where to Find Stan Lee Statue in Spider-Man 2

Stan Lee made many cameos in various Marvel works, and you can also find the legendary comic book writer in Spider-Man 2. This Easter Egg can be quite hard to discover in the large New York City, so here’s a handy guide about the Stan Lee statue location.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Stan Lee Statue Location

You can find the Stan Lee statue in the Upper West District east of New York’s Central Park in Manhattan. Since you will start the game in Little Odessa, you must cross the bridge to reach the other island.

Once you are in the area, you must look for a large building that stands 45 degrees diagonally. You can see it on the map, and it is sandwiched between an Unidentified Target and a Hunter Blind.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The Easter Egg is located on the south side of the building, between Dusty’s Cellar and Mick’s Dinner. At the base of the statue, you can read these words, “Dedicated with love to the man who nourished the hearts, minds, and souls of True Believers everywhere. Excelsior!”

The Stan Lee statue is made out of bronze and is three times larger than Spider-Man. The iconic comic writer is looking up in the distance with his arms akimbo and a smile on his face. He also wears a simple outfit consisting of a short-sleeved shirt, suit pants, a watch on his right wrist, and his signature glasses.

If you don’t know, Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95 in November 2018. He also made a cameo in the previous game, where he spoke to MJ in a restaurant. He appeared as a Short Order Cook and said, “Love seeing you two together again. You always were my favorites.”

Besides the Stan Lee statue, you can also discover other interesting Easter Eggs in Spider-Man 2. For example, you can also find the Wakanda Forever Tribute that honors the late Chadwick Boseman. It’s only several Districts away from the statue, so I highly recommend visiting it!