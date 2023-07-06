Where to Find Stalactite Cave in Dave the Diver

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Vincent’s VIP challenge mandates players to discover White Spotted Jellyfish and SeaGrapes in a mysterious cave. However, since there isn’t a map in Dave the Diver, it can be challenging to uncover this location in the game’s vast ocean. Fortunately, we’re here to help you find the secret Stalactite Cave location by showing you its primary areas.

Limestone Cave Location in Dave the Diver

The Stalactite Cave, also known as “Limestone Cave,” can be found at the center of the Blue Hole near the 50 to 70m diving coordinates. One of the first noticeable elements of this location is the currents, which will sound off when nearby. You can also look out for dripstones, indicating that you are in the right place.

Given that the cave isn’t too far from the surface, you don’t need a high-leveled suit to get across this domain, but you will need to have a good enough oxygen level to make the process more accessible. Nevertheless, the biggest issue you must tackle is the current’s pressure as it forcefully moves Dave to spiky terrain. To counter this, players must patiently wait for it to stop and quickly maneuver to their desired location.

Fortunately, White Spotted Jellyfish and SeaGrapes will be marked with a blue waypoint, so it should be easy enough to spot them in the cave.

You will only need one of each ingredient to satisfy Vincent’s recipe, as well as Salt from staff Dispatch missions or cooking pots. Once you have the necessary resources, it’s time to return to the boat and fulfill the VIP request. Although, it should be noted that the location of the Limestone Cave will most likely change after the quest, as the map continuously transitions throughout the storyline.

With the Stalactite Cave location out of the way, you can prepare for the next adventure with the upcoming giant squid battle. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for even more Dave the Diver content.

