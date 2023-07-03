How to Catch White Spotted Jellyfish in Dave the Diver
While exploring the Blue Hole, you’ll encounter a variety of jellyfish that can either sting you or explode upon contact. In particular, players must catch the White Spotted Jellyfish to fulfill Vincent’s challenge, rewarding them with cash and a follower boost for the restaurant. So, if you want to know where to find these creatures, we’ll show you their primary location and the steps you must take to capture them.
Where to Find White Spotted Jellyfish in Dave the Diver
The White Spotted Jellyfish can be found in the Limestone Cave at the diving points between 50 to 135m. Although locations can change on the map, the cave is roughly located in the center of the Blue Hole, specifically in the daytime. When nearby, you should notice a shift in the current (moving bubbles), indicating that you are in the right place for the jellyfish.
Although the White Spotted Jellyfish won’t attack you, you can still get stung by its tentacles, so you can shoot them from a distance to avoid confrontation. However, if you want to follow Vincent’s guidelines, you can shoot it with a Hush Dart and capture it alive with a Small Net Gun found in various weapon boxes.
But, despite Vincent’s instructions, you can seemingly kill the jellyfish to achieve the objective, as it still worked in our case without the sleeping agent. As for the rest of the ingredients, players can slice Sea Grapes in the Limestone Cave and acquire Salt from cooking pots or Dispatch missions. You’ll then be able to make the Seagrapes Jellyfish Sushi for Vincent, earning his respect for the restaurant’s excellent food quality.
With the White Spotted Jellyfish location out of the way, you can move on to the next adventure by defeating the giant squid. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more Dave the Diver content.
