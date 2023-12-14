If you’re diving in following the new winter update, you’ll want to find Holiday Boxy in Fortnite. This new festive-themed NPC is central to an emote quest, so you’ll need to find her to gain the maximum XP. Let’s get into it!

Where to Find Holiday Boxy in Fortnite

Holiday Boxy is in the center of the Fortnite map, nestled to the north-east of Ruined Reels.

If you land at Ruined Reels at the start of a match and survive the inevitable onslaught of other players, you can then start looking for Holiday Boxy. Head very slightly north-east, towards the mid-point between Reckless Railways and Classy Courts.

You’ll only have to travel a short distance before you come across a warehouse, painted with yellow walls and wooden crates lining the area. Head inside and you’ll spot plenty of chests to open, as well as Holiday Boxy walking around.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Once you interact with Holiday Boxy, she gives you one Shield Potion. You’ll also get some XP for speaking to an NPC character, plus a boost if you’re the first one in a match to do so. Eventually you’ll get a quest to emote alongside Holiday Boxy, so if you’ve got it, now’s your chance.

Down the line, it seems like players will be able to unlock a Holiday Boxy Fortnite skin. That’s if early datamines of the 2023 Winterfest event are to be believed. That said, the option isn’t in the game just yet.

That’s all for our guide on how to find Holiday Boxy in Fortnite. For more on the game, check out where to find Crackshot’s Cabin, plus all Winterfest 2023 quests and rewards.