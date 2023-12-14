Where to Find Crackshot’s Cabin in Fortnite

If you dive into the 2023 Winterfest event, you’ll come across asking to find Crackshot’s Cabin in Fortnite. With plenty of XP on offer for doing so, it’s not an opportunity you’ll want to pass up. That’s why we’re here to break the journey down for you!

How to Find Crackshot’s Cabin in Fortnite

At the time of writing, there’s a glitch meaning the floating loot island will appear, but Crackshot’s Cabin in Fortnite won’t be there. You may have to wait for Epic Games to apply a hotfix before it starts appear. At that point, simply use the instructions below!

To find Crackshot’s Cabin in Fortnite, you need to progress through the match until the floating loot island appears, usually in the penultimate circle of the game. That means surviving until roughly the last 15 players, which isn’t always an easy feat.

You can either go all-out and rack up the kills, or find a solid hiding spot. From there you can go from cover to cover depending on where the circle takes you, hiding and waiting for the floating island. When it arrives you’ll see a crack in the sky, followed by a short wait, a rippling explosion, and a marker on your minimap. Then, it’s time to move.

From there, Crackshot’s Cabin is on that floating island. You can grapple up using one of the vertical rails dropping to the group, and zip up to find it.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

That said, be sure to only go looking for Crackshot’s Cabin once you’ve already completed the first two missions in the new Ship It! Express Snapshot quest line. Otherwise, you’ll go there and not get any specific reward for doing so.

What’s in Crackshot’s Cabin in Fortnite?

Once you actually get into Crackshot’s Cabin in the closing stages of a Fortnite game, you’ll find plenty of rewards. Not only will you get 15,000 XP and a new quest for completing that section of the Ship It! Express Snapshot line, but you’ll find a lot of loot in there, too.

Of course, that loot will be randomized, as most drops are in Fortnite. That said, you can expect some high-end gear, given this comes much further into a game than your average player will make it.

For quest-hunters, this will be absolutely crucial as you work towards earning the maximum XP and grabbing all of the Winterfest 2023 rewards. Getting to Crackshot’s Cabin in Fortnite is no easy feat, with plenty of battles ahead of you, but worth it to grind through quests.