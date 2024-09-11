Where Is Ella in Devas of Creation?

Wondering where to find Ella in Devas of Creation? This expansive Roblox RPG has a huge range of quests to undertake, often involving you traveling across the open world to find specific NPCs. Ella crops up as an objective during the fifth mainline quest, but finding her isn’t the most straightforward task. Here’s where she’s hiding!

Devas of Creation Ella Location

The Ella NPC in Devas of Creation is located just north of the Florian Village area. She is hidden in a bush and slightly off the beaten path, so you’ll need to explore Florian Village to find her. To reach Florian Village, go east from the Virdis Wilderness where you first start the game.

Continue eastward towards Florian Village, which is located just before the Stonehaven Grove region. When you first get into Florian Village, bypassing a mob of Toxic Warriors, walk through the center. Continue beyond the den where the Vorgash NPC is based to a big bush sat against the cliffside northeast of the village.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Within this bush, Ella is found crouching down. Press the G key to interact with her and she’ll simply shut you down until you reach the quest that involves her.

This is the fifth main quest in Devas of Creation, called In Pursuit of Astra Flare. This sub-section of the quest requires you to find Ella. All you need to do is speak to her once, before the next objective, to speak with an NPC called Jorin, appears. Fortunately, he’s located in Florian Village as well, so you won’t have to go far.

That’s everything you need to know about finding Ella in Devas of Creation. For more on the game, go ahead and redeem the latest codes and check out our races tier list. We’ve also got tips on how to sell items and how to get mounts.

