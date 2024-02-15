When Does Haikyuu Battle at the Garbage Dump Release Worldwide?

With the Japan launch of the long-awaited Haikyuu: Battle at the Garbage Dump, many fans wonder when it will be released worldwide. We’re here to explain the latest details on this matter to get you back to the volleyball court.

Haikyuu Final Movie Worldwide Launch, Explained

Unfortunately, a release date has not been set for the Haikyuu Battle at the Garbage Dump worldwide launch, but we do know it is in the works. Some fans speculate its arrival sometime in April or May, based on the outcome of past debuts. Worldwide releases typically take a while, as we’ve seen this happen with One Piece Film Red and Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

The Haikyu!! Twitter/X account has confirmed the worldwide release, aiming to “reach fans around the world as much as possible.” So, we can at least rest assured that it is coming in the near future, no matter where you are.

“The upcoming movie "Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle” will also be released worldwide, with efforts made to reach fans around the world as much as possible!” pic.twitter.com/AtjuI2y61z — HAIKYU!! (@Haikyu_EN) February 4, 2024

Despite the possible April or May debut, it may arrive sooner than expected. Or it could end up being delayed.

Like the worldwide launch, USA has no set release date for the Haikyuu final movie. It depends on how long it takes to translate into English and many other factors. But if you already want to get back on the court, you can get a sneak peek of the highly-anticipated match with the Battle at the Garbage Dump trailer.

Karasuno and Nekoma have come a long way since their first battle, and now everything will finally be set for the ultimate “game over” match.

Although this film will decide the fate of the two teams, the tournament is far from over. You’ll still be able to get your volleyball fix for the next part of the saga. However, Part two does not have a release date as of yet. We’ll be sure to update this guide once we get more concrete information so you can see how it all ends for Karasuno and other beloved teams.

That does it for our guide on the worldwide release of Haikyuu Battle at the Garbage.