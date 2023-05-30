When Does Fu Xuan Release in Honkai Star Rail? Answered

Image Source: HoYoverse

The hype train for Honkai: Star Rail has continued chugging along nicely since its initial release, and there’s yet another exciting character to look forward to. Here’s what you need to know about when Fu Xuan is releasing in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan Release Date

There is no set release date for Fu Xuan in Honkai: Star Rail just yet, but given the update release schedule of the game so far, it’s likely that we’ll see her in version 1.3 or 1.4, which means that we can probably expect to see her in August 2023 at the earliest. Given that version 1.1 is set to drop in the first week of June, with 1.2 to drop sometime in July, you should have plenty of time to save up your Stellar Jade and Special Passes for Fu Xuan later on, even if you’re an F2P player.

While Fu Xuan has already been confirmed to be added to the game as a playable character, we’ll update you as soon as she gets a set release date in Star Rail.

All Fu Xuan Abilities

Of course, while Fu Xuan hasn’t been officially added to the roster yet, we’ve already gotten quite a bit of info about her skills via leaks. She’ll be a 5-star Preservation Quantum character, and here’s what we know about her abilities so far:

Skill : Using her skill activates the Poor View Formation effect.

: Using her skill activates the Poor View Formation effect. Poor View Formation : When all party members are alive, the damage received by all allies will be reduced by ?%. Max 4 allies. ?% of all damage taken by party members other than Fu Xuan will be mitigated by her. This effect lasts for 3 turns.

: When all party members are alive, the damage received by all allies will be reduced by ?%. Max 4 allies. ?% of all damage taken by party members other than Fu Xuan will be mitigated by her. This effect lasts for 3 turns. Appraisal : When Fu Xuan takes damage while the Poor View Formation effect is active, she will gain 1 stack of Appraisal. Each stack increases Fu Xuan’s Max HP by ?%, lasting for 2 turns. This effect stacks up to ? times.

: When Fu Xuan takes damage while the Poor View Formation effect is active, she will gain 1 stack of Appraisal. Each stack increases Fu Xuan’s Max HP by ?%, lasting for 2 turns. This effect stacks up to ? times. Ultimate : Deals Quantum DMG equal to ?% of her ATK to all enemies. Deals additional Quantum DMG equal to ?% of Fu Xuan’s Max HP. Resets the number of times Fu Xuan’s Talent has been triggered.

: Deals Quantum DMG equal to ?% of her ATK to all enemies. Deals additional Quantum DMG equal to ?% of Fu Xuan’s Max HP. Resets the number of times Fu Xuan’s Talent has been triggered. Talent : When Fu Xuan is able to fight, she grants the Avoid Misfortune effect to all party members. This effect reduces all damage received by ?%. Fu Xuan will also gain a DMG Bonus based on the amount of HP she has lost. For every % of her Max HP lost, Fu Xuan’s own DMG increases by ?%. This DMG Bonus will not exceed ?%.

: When Fu Xuan is able to fight, she grants the Avoid Misfortune effect to all party members. This effect reduces all damage received by ?%. Fu Xuan will also gain a DMG Bonus based on the amount of HP she has lost. For every % of her Max HP lost, Fu Xuan’s own DMG increases by ?%. This DMG Bonus will not exceed ?%. Additionally, when Fu Xuan’s current HP is less than or equal to ?% of her Max HP, she will regain HP by swapping the percentage of her Max HP lost, with the percentage of her current HP. This effect can only be triggered once.

We don’t have the official numbers and stats for each of her abilities just yet, but this should give you a general idea of Fu Xuan’s utility within the game itself.

That’s all you need to know about when Fu Xuan is releasing in Honkai: Star Rail. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

