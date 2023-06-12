When Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Come Out?

Image Source: Massive Entertainment

Get your eyes on Pandora before the end of the year.

With the long-awaited Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, finally headed to theaters later this year, there has been news on another property made from the Avatar IP. We’re here to share what we know about when Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be coming out.

When Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was first revealed in the June 2021 Ubisoft Forward livestream, the game was given a 2022 release window. A delay took it from that window, but the newest Ubisoft Forward in June 2023 revealed a new date of Dec. 7, 2023.

The game has been given a rocky development. Some bad news was given when Ubisoft announced its financial results for the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2022-2023). In that report, they also announced a delay to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to the next fiscal year. This meant the new release window was anywhere from April 2023 to March 2024, but it wasn’t quite that extreme.

There was an added quote to the announcement:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will now release in 2023-24. We are committed to delivering a

cutting-edge immersive experience that takes full advantage of next-gen technology, as this

amazing global entertainment brand represents a major multi-year opportunity for Ubisoft.

Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Have Multiplayer? Answered

The 2023 Ubisoft Forward revealed that players jumping into Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora don’t have to be alone. The game will feature two-player online co-op. Sadly, it wasn’t revealed if the game will have local co-op capabilities.

That is everything you need to know regarding when Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be coming out.

