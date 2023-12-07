What to Do With Locked Diary in MW3 Zombies

When playing MW3 Zombies, you’ll find out that in Act IV there is only one mission called “Bad Signal”. In that mission, after you beat the final boss, you’ll get a Locked Diary.

Here is our guide on how to obtain and what to do with Locked Diary in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How To Use Locked Diary MW3 Zombies

The Locked Diary should be used at the Cryo Rift Pedestal in Dark Aether Rift, located in the middle of the Urzikstan map in MW3 Zombies. Note that you’ll need to have the Locked Diary ready in an open slot in your inventory before the start of the match.

To help you locate the spot more easily, the Dark Aether Rift is a tornado that appears in the southern part of the Red Zone. The tornado is on a small island in the water and there are no zombies there.

When you break all seals in the “Bad Signal” mission, you will see an image of a special item. There you’ll find items you need to open 4 Sigils on the main map.

Cryo (Diary)

Dead Wire (CCTV Camera)

Napalm (Dog Collar)

Brain Rot (Pills)

Once you get to the small island, you’ll find 4 interactable pedestals. The one required for the Locked Diary is called the Cryo Rift Pedestal and is marked on the map with a snowflake symbol. Interact with the pedestal and place the Locked Diary from your inventory on it. It will light up. The diary is in fact a Sigil used to activate the rift, and in order to activate all the other rifts on the island and open the Dark Aether Rift, you must place the rest of the items on the remaining pedestals.

How To Get Locked Diary in MW3 Zombies

The only way to get the Locked Diary is by defeating the Gorm’gant boss in the Act 4 mission “Bad Signal”. The boss fight happens after you take the Dark Aether teleporter.

There’s one useful trick we want to share with you. Players can actually engage in as many fights against the Gorm’gant boss as they like after they complete the “Bad Signal” mission. In that way you can collect several Locked Diary items in case you are killed and lose them, or if you already used it and need it again.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is full of adventures and items you need to collect in order to advance and make yourself well-prepared for a battle. Our advice is to be patient and check every corner of the map so you won’t miss anything. Stay frosty, as Soap Mactavish would say!