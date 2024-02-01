What the Locker Code Combination Is in Silent Hill: The Short Message

While Silent Hill: The Short Message may be, well, short in length, that doesn’t mean there aren’t still tricky puzzles for you to solve. There’s one in question that can feel rather unintuitive. If you’re wondering what the locker code is in Silent Hill: The Short Message, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Silent Hill: The Short Message Locker Code Combination

About partway through Silent Hill: The Short Message, you’ll find yourself in a school hallway where you must unlock a locker in order to progress. The only issue is, you need to find the code. The problem is that figuring out the solution to this puzzle is pretty obtuse, but that’s where we come in.

We’ll go over how exactly to figure this puzzle out, but if you just want the solution, the locker code in Silent Hill: The Short Message is 0312. Enter that into the lock, and it should open, allowing you to progress.

Image Source: Konami via Twinfinite

Now if you want to know how we arrived at this combination, read on.

How to Solve the Locker Code Puzzle

Image Source: Konami via Twinfinite

In the classroom, study the desk with the word “LIAR” on it. You’ll notice that the four letters are drawn and pasted in different colors: black, red, yellow, blue.

Basically, you’ll find different digits scrawled throughout the hallway in one of these colors, and you need to put them in order. 0 is colored in black, 3 is colored in red, 1 is colored in yellow, while 2 is colored in blue. Put them in the order that “LIAR” is spelled on the desk, and you get 0312.

Image Source: Konami via Twinfinite

Like we said, it’s pretty obtuse and will take some time to figure out, which may result in many players giving up at this point. But once you’re able to make that connection, it’s actually quite simple.

And that’s the locker code combination in Silent Hill: The Short Message. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including the game length and its availability on Xbox and PC.