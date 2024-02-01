Is Silent Hill: The Short Message on PC or Xbox? Answered

Silent Hill: The Short Message is a free, bite-sized episode that got announced during Sony’s State of Play livestream, which came as a bit of a surprise to fans. If you’re wondering whether you’ll be able to play Silent Hill: The Short Message on PC or Xbox, though, here’s what you need to know.

Will Silent Hill: The Short Message Come to PC or Xbox?

At the time of writing, Silent Hill: The Short Message is only available on PS5. PC and Xbox players have no way of downloading the game. This isn’t really surprising, as Konami and Bloober Team’s upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake is a console-exclusive for PS5 and PC, and Xbox players are left out in the cold for this one as well.

It’s interesting to note that the last teaser game we got for Silent Hill, AKA PT, was also a PlayStation-exclusive and never came to other platforms either.

Konami has also not made any comments on whether The Short Message will be available on Xbox or PC. So for now, if you’re hoping to check out the free game for yourself, the only way to do so is by downloading it on PS5. This may very well change in the future, but we suspect if it doesn’t happen within the next couple weeks or so, The Short Message will likely just be exclusive to PS5.

Silent Hill: The Short Message puts you in the shoes of Anita, who starts receiving strange texts and must find a way to escape a monster that’s chasing her. It sets up a good tease for the future of the series, and also plays out in first-person perspective.

That’s all you need to know about whether Silent Hill: The Short Message is available on PC or Xbox. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more news and information on the series.