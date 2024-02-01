Konami stealth dropped Silent Hill: The Short Message during Sony’s State of Play conference, and it’s proving to be a pretty solid experience so far. Considering that it’s free, you might be wondering how long Silent Hill: The Short Message takes to beat. Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Silent Hill: The Short Message Length and Duration Explained

Well, it’s in the name. Silent Hill: The Short Message is not a very long game at all, and it should take you around two hours to beat on your first playthrough.

The game is full of little twists and turns, and even fakeout endings here and there. While there isn’t really any direct combat involved, you’ll spend most of your time examining your environments as Anita, and solving the occasional puzzle. The main conceit of The Short Message revolves around reading all of the little notes you find, along with your text messages, and trying to piece the story together that way.

As such, the game isn’t all that long and will run for around two hours before you reach the ending. It’s entirely possible that it can run for longer if you’re really scouring the whole game for secrets and easter eggs. But for folks who just want to play for the story on a first run, you can expect to sink around two hours of your time for that.

In our experience, you can even beat the game in less than two hours if you’re not taking your time to explore and just moving from one objective to the next. Of course, you’ll get more out of the game by reading the notes, so we’d recommend doing that instead.

That’s all you need to know about how long Silent Hill: The Short Message takes to beat. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including its availability on PC and Xbox.