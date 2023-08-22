What is the Strange Capsule in Stardew Valley & What Does it Do?

Stardew Valley is filled with secrets and mysteries for you to find all over your farm and in Pelican Town, but none are quite as strange as the aptly named Strange Capsule. If one of these somewhat unsettling devices shows up on your farm, here’s what it is and what it’ll do.

Where Does the Strange Capsule Come From?

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Laurel_C

After the first year on your farm, there could come a day where you wake up in the morning and acknowledge that “a strange sound was heard during the night.” This in itself will be strange, but not as much as the capsule that you’ll be able to find somewhere on your farm. There’s no set guarantee of this happening because of how low the chance is – 0.8% – but if it does it might be a bit disturbing.

You can take the Strange Capsule and investigate it to see that something fleshy is bobbing around in the fluid. If you leave the capsule alone on the ground, after three days (or immediately if you use Fairy Dust), it’ll become an Empty Capsule, which you can take a look at and see that the glass has been broken. Whatever was inside has… escaped.

What Does the Strange Capsule Do?

Luckily, the Strange Capsule or it’s contents won’t have any real, physical effect on your game. Instead, it serves to give you that uneasy feeling that something is watching you, because after dark, you’ll start having a 1% chance that you’ll see a dark creature at the Bus Stop, in front of Emily and Haley’s house or near the bridge to the Beach. It won’t do anything to you, but you can’t do anything to it either.

If you want to spin it nicely, you’ve raised something to maturity and set it loose in Pelican Town, maybe even to befriend Lewis! Other than that, it’s an uncomfortable extra little detail to be on the lookout for during your time off the farm. The chance of seeing the creature is so low that just as soon as you forget to look for it, it’ll pop up just one more time.

At the very least, there really is nothing more to the Strange Capsule in Stardew Valley. It’s one of the many strange occurrences that you can happen across while just trying to live the simple life of a farmer. If you’re looking for more Stardew guides that don’t keep you up at night, don’t forget to keep checking back here.