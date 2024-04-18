What Does Shark V3 Do in Blox Fruits?

Want to learn more about Shark V3 in Blox Fruits? Each race in the Roblox RPG has a series of upgrades you can unlock, coming with new abilities and stat boosts. The Shark race is no different, with Shark V3 currently standing as the final upgrade available. Let’s get into it!

Recommended Videos

Blox Fruits Shark V3 Abilities

The main buff that comes from Shark V3 in Blox Fruits is a new ability called Water Body.

This reduces the damage you take by 65%, hugely buffing your ability to withstand attacks in high-level battles. However, Water Body only remains active for 4.5 seconds, before it goes into a 30-second countdown. Therefore, it’s worth activating just before you take a charged-up hit from an enemy, to save you from dying.

On top of this, Water Body permanently increases your swimming speed, which is helpful if you’re trying to get across the open world fast.

Image Source: Roblox

How to Get Shark V3 in Blox Fruits

The only way to get Shark V3 in Blox Fruits is to complete Arowe’s Quest. You unlock this by speaking to the Arowe NPC located in the Second Sea area. Before you get the quest, you need to be at least level 1,000, have Shark V2, have defeated the Don Swan boss, and have $2 million in your inventory. Then, interact with Arowe.

Provided you’re the Shark race, Arowe’s quest requires you to kill a Sea Beast. These creatures spawn randomly in the Second and Third Seas, so sailing about is a good way of initiating an encounter. Once defeated, head back to Arowe and spend your $2 million to get Shark V3.

That’s everything you need to know about Shark V3’s uses and acquisition! For more on the game, be sure to redeem all the latest Blox Fruits codes. We’ve also got guides on the Blox Fruits stock and the game’s Moon Cycle.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more