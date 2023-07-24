What Does Sam Like in Stardew Valley?

When you make the shift from city living to living on a farm in Stardew Valley, sometimes it’s important to take a step away from work and focus on your relationships. If you’re interested in music, skateboarding or a just a friendly conversation, Sam’s gonna be your go-to guy to get to know. It’s not hard to learn what his interests are all about, but figuring out what gifts to give him can be a bit more difficult. Here’s what Sam likes and where to find him in Stardew Valley.

What Are the Best Gifts to Give Sam?

If you’re looking to boost your friendship with Sam, the easiest and fastest way to do so is to give him the gifts that he loves the most. For Sam, those are a Cactus Fruit, a Maple Bar, a Pizza and a Tigerseye. Along with these, he and every other villager will also love it if you gift him a Golden Pumpkin, Magic Rock Candy, a Pearl, a Prismatic Shard or a Rabbit’s Foot, but some of those can be a bit of work to come by.

Luckily, Sam’s loved gifts aren’t the hardest to attain in the game, so with a little consistency, you should be able to boost your friendship pretty quickly. The Cactus Fruits are scattered all over Calico Desert so you can grab them freely once you’ve fixed the Bus. The Pizza is another convenient gift because you can grab one every day from the Stardrop Saloon for 600 Gold.

Where Can You Find Sam in Stardew Valley?

Sure, you might know what the best gifts are to give Sam, but that means nothing if you don’t know where to find him! Like all the residents of Pelican Town, Sam’s got a pretty variable schedule that changes depending on the day of the week and the weather, but after a while you’ll have a general idea of where he goes and when.

The most common place you’re gonna find Sam is in his bedroom. He’s got a band with Sebastian and Abigail, so they practice in there when he’s not at work or hanging out around town. If he’s not in his room, check the tree right outside his house or the bridge by Mayor Lewis’ house. On the weekends, you can find him at the Stardrop Saloon with Abigail and Sebastian, and during the week he’s got a part-time job at Joja Mart so it’s likely you’ll find him there.

What is Sam’s Schedule in Stardew Valley?

Although he’s got a generally consistent itinerary, Sam’s schedule is liable to change with the weather or the season. His regular schedule consists of practicing guitar in his room before taking a walk, where in the Spring he’ll go to the river, in the Summer he’ll go to the beach, and in the fall he goes to the forest. When the weather isn’t so nice, he likes to hang out at home either in his room playing guitar or right outside of his house practicing skateboarding and playing a game on his handheld.

Another good way to find Sam in Stardew is to know who he hangs out with, because he very possibly might be spending time in the same place. Sam is friends with both Sebastian and Abigail, so if you’re looking for any one of them, it would be smart to check out the others’ houses. Sam is Jodi and Kent’s son, so you know what house to find him living in, and Vincent is his younger brother who he’s very close with. Even if you marry Sam, he’ll go back to check in on his family every now and again.

That’s really all there is for befriending and finding Sam in Stardew Valley. The various events around town will also affect these schedules and locations, but the safest bet for finding him is generally in or around his home. If you’re looking for help making recipes for your farm or catching that pesky fish, we’ve got you covered with more Stardew guides.