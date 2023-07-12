Stardew Valley: How to Make Truffle Oil

In Stardew Valley, you’re not just aiming to make a farming empire. No, no, you must also work on your entire farming industry. Truffle oil is a product you’ll be able to produce with a bit of work. With our help, you will quickly become a master of all things truffle oil.

How to Make Truffle Oil in Stardew Valley

First, you’re going to need a pig. Pigs will bring you truffles that can be sold for 500 coins, but if you convert the truffles to their oil, it’s worth much more. The pigs need to be outdoors in order to get you a truffle, though, so be sure to give them some space to wander. You can buy pigs from Marnie once you’ve upgraded one of your Barns to the Deluxe size (from Robin, the Carpenter).

How to Make an Oil Maker in Stardew Valley

Okay, so you have your truffles, now what? Well, you’ll need to build an Oil Maker if you want Truffle Oil. It can be crafted once you’ve reached Farming Level 8 with 50 slime, 20 hardwood, and 1 gold bar. Once you’ve placed your Oil Maker, you simply interact with it while holding a truffle and wait six in-game hours for your new Truffle Oil.

Once you’ve got the Truffle Oil, you can use it in the Artisan Bundle in the Community Center’s pantry, use it to make a rain totem or sell them for over 1000 gold each. If you’re looking for love, Harvey loves the stuff, but Jas, Vincent and Sebastian all can’t stand it, so I wouldn’t recommend giving it to them.

That’s all the main details about truffle oil, how to get it and what it’s used for. There are tons of recipes and materials to explore and play around with in Stardew, so be sure to check back here for more guides!