Warzone & MW3 Season 4 Battle Pass Tier 100 Skin & How to Get It

Warzone and MW3 Season 4 is out now, adding plenty of new features to both versions of Call of Duty. If you plan on investing your CoD Points into the new battle pass, you’ll no doubt want to know which goodies await you at the end. Here’s the Warzone & MW3 Season 4 battle pass tier 100 skin and how to get it.

Recommended Videos

What Is the Warzone & MW3 Season 4 Battle Pass Tier 100 Skin?

The tier 100 skin for Warzone & MW3 Season 4 is called the Gilded Virus skin for the Soap operator. It shows the beloved character in a zombified form, with blue flames soaring on his head. There’s another variant of this skin too, where Soap wears a WW2-themed gas mask and yellow flames atop his head. You can see them both here:

Image Source: Activision

Since Season 4 has yet to land in-game, we don’t know which skin is the default tier 100 reward, and which acts as a variant. That said, it’s guaranteed to be the very last reward you get after clearing the battle pass.

How to Get Season 4 Battle Pass Tier 100 Skin

As with all battle pass rewards, the only way to get these horror-themed Soap skins is to reach tier 100 and collect every other item on the battle pass ladder as you progress. This means you’ll need to level up an awful lot to make your way across the grid-based structure of the battle pass, unlocking adjacent tiles and their requisite rewards.

Our recommendation is to grind out MW3 during double XP events and to complete as many objectives as you can. These are both reliable ways of increasing your XP yield, meaning you can level up the battle pass much more easily. Of course, if you’ve got any spare battle pass XP tokens lying around, using them will make your journey to tier 100 that bit easier.

That’s all for this guide! For more on MW3, check out the Season 4 patch notes here. We’ve also got details on how to get the new Season 4 rewards, which is a new feature this season.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more