How to Get New Warzone Season 4 Rewards

With Season 4 of the latest Warzone iteration finally here, fans are diving back into the action to check out all the new features. While there’s no new map this time around, the main addition is a range of Call of Duty: Warzone rewards, exclusive to Warzone and separate from multiplayer objectives. For details on how to claim these rewards and what they consist of, we’ve got you covered.

How to Unlock New Rewards in Warzone Season 4

To find the new Warzone rewards that start releasing in Season 4, check over the Challenges tab on the Warzone menu. Of course, you’ll need to ensure you’ve got the latest patch installed before this will show up.

On the Challenges section, you’ll see five different categories of objectives. Each one requires a different unlock parameter, and as such comes with different rewards. Here they all are:

Challenge Type Unlock Requirements Economics Rewards granted for spending cash at Buy Stations and looting chests. Contracts Earned for completing different Contract types, and the number of Contracts you complete. Social Encounter enemies or aid your team. Mode Clear objectives in modes ranging from Battle Royale to Resurgence and Plunder. Champion’s Quest Complete the limited-time Champion’s Quest.

Each of these tabs will have specific objectives, which you can work towards during Warzone matches. That said, since the Season 4 update hasn’t landed yet, we don’t know exactly what these rewards are. Based on promotional images seen in the Season 4 patch notes, exclusive weapon camos are all but guaranteed. Don’t be surprised to also see weapon charms, calling cards, and emblems for profile customization.

Of course, as soon as we have some more concrete information on the new Warzone Season 4 rewards, we’ll update this guide. Until then, check out the best assault rifles and all MW3 Zombies camo challenges.

