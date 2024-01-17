Warframe Gauss Prime Complete Guide: How to Get Gauss Prime Relics

The lightning-fast Gauss Prime has made its way to Warframe, showcasing new weapons and accessories. In this guide, we’ll go over how to get Gauss Prime Relic to get your farming ready.

Warframe Gauss Prime Relics Farming Guide

Aside from the Prime Access, Warframe players can obtain Relics to get the elite Gauss Prime. That means you’ll need to get the following blueprints at these locations/missions:

Axi B7 (Uncommon) Blueprint : Hydron, Sedna Tyana Pass, Mars Circulus, Lua Mot Survival Missions (around the C-roration) Disruption Endless Mission (Rotation B and C)

: Lith G9 (Rare) Systems : Hepit, Void Unda, Venus Gabii, Ceres Stribog, Void Teshub Void

: Meso H5 (Uncommon) Neuroptics Ukko, Void Oxomoco, Void Stribog, Void Helene, Saturn Io, Jupiter Olympus Disruption Endless Mission

Neo W1 (Common) Chassis Ukko, Void Marduk, Void Oxomoco, Void Circulus, Lua Piscinas, Saturn Ur, Uranus (Disruption Mission)



If you farm around these locations or participate in these missions, your chances of claiming a Gauss Prime Relic are much higher than others. Of course, it doesn’t always guarantee a drop, but you’ll at least increase your likelihood.

Image Source: Digital Extremes

Some can be done in a flash, like the fast-paced Hepit Capture Missions on Void, while others require much more time. You’ll also need to ensure you’ve completed prerequisites for various quests to access them. For example, the Disruption Node can be unlocked after you achieve the Natah mission, as well as the node on Apollo, Lua, that mandates The War Within.

Besides obtaining the Gauss Prime Relics, you can purchase Relic Packs with Syndicate Medallions. It provides plenty of rare rewards, including the ones needed for the character.

Those with Prime Access can get exclusive content, such as Acceltra Prime and Akarius Prime, Prime Weapons, and Affinity Boosters.

That does it for our guide on how to get Gauss Prime Relics. For more Warframe content, be sure to check out the relevant links below, like our Incarnon tier list.