How to Earn Warframe’s Sevagoth & His Epitaph Weapon

If you watched the 2023 Game Awards on Twitch and had your Warframe account tied to your Twitch account you were lucky enough to obtain the Sevagoth Warframe for free to keep.

For everyone else, the start of Whispers in the Walls on December 13th would let you earn him if you missed out. Here’s how to earn Warframe’s Sevagoth and his Epitaph secondary weapon.

How to earn Sevagoth and Epitaph in Warframe

Whispers in the Walls, Warframe’s newest content-rich update releases on the 13th. With it, comes a whole new quest and cinematic story, alongside a new faction, tome weapon type, a new laboratory Warframe tileset, three new game modes, new Warframe: Qorvex, and even complete cross platform saving! Better yet though is a week-long event and opportunity to earn the Sevagoth Warframe and his unique weapon.

Earning Sevagoth during this week-long event for “returning players” is as easy as completing four new Alerts. Each of the four alerts will give you one of the blueprints needed to craft both Sevagoth and his Epitaph weapon. As of this writing, it is not shown what these Alerts consist of in terms of type of mission or location. But if I were a gambling man, I would stake my money on the Alerts being tied to some of the new game modes coming in the Whisper in the Walls update.

Image Source: Digital Extremes via Twinfinite

The Three New Game Modes

Alchemy: A mission type where you fill Crucibles with the right combination of elemental energy and then defend as many of them as you can against waves of enemies potentially endlessly.

Assassination: Find and destroy something called the Fragmented One by defending an all-seeing eye. However, you will be periodically swarmed by enemies.

Netracells: Like Orokin Vaults, players will equip Keyglyphs at the beginning of the mission. Each Keyglyph gives the player a debuff that lasts through the mode as you search inside the vault for valuable loot.

It would make sense to me for the Sevagoth alerts to utilize these new mission types, but if they don’t then that is fine too. A good deal of players who take advantage of this limited event may not have immediate access to these new missions. So, I’m sure Digital Extremes will make the proper choice here. Regardless, even if you don’t care for Sevagoth, leveling him and his weapon will still help increase your mastery rank. I know I won’t be turning down one of the better Warframes in the game!

