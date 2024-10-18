Unusual Tier List (October 2024)

Browse through our Unusual tier list and you’ll be an expert in no time! This Roblox RPG has over 20 different abilities. All of then contain new stat buffs or moves to use in battle. When you randomly spin for one you may not know whether it’s any good or not, so we’re here to parse through them all!

Unusual Abilities Tier List

See the table below for our full, exhaustive tier list of abilities in Unusual. We’ve ranked them based on their respective rarity. This means those towards the top are the least likely to pull in ability rerolls. As such, it’s no surprise that they also come with the best moves and stat boosts. If you’re lucky enough to get any of them you’ll want to stick with your current build.

Ranking Ability Name S Barrier, Time Manipulation, Limitless, Aura Manipulation A Duplication, Lightning B Superhuman, Impact, Invisibility, Armor Suit, Super Strength, Healing C Stone Skin, Strength, Catch Up, Strong Punch, Heat Palm, Speed, Repulsion, Phantom Fist, Regeneration, Quick Strike, Heavy-Hitter D Illumination, Needles, Rock Arm

What Are the Best Abilities in Unusual?

The best abilities in Unusual are Barrier, Time Manipulation, and Limitless. There are other abilities in our S tier, but since they’re still new to the game their full potential hasn’t been realized yet.

First off, Barrier adds a passive shield effect when you perform a block, that can only be broken by a guard break move or critical skill. It also has four exclusive moves: Spawn Barrier, Shrink, Spikes, and Encase.

Time Manipulation allows you to pause time or fast forward, either speeding up so you can land hits before your enemy is prepared or trapping them in time stasis. It’s one that high-skill players will excel with once you’ve got your head when best to execute each move.

Lastly, Limitless is another solid ability. In fact, it’s arguably the best combat-focused ability in the entire game. It can shoot plasma beams, summon black holes to fire at enemies, teleport to close up on enemies, and concoct mixtures of energy sources to obliterate targets. For ranged players, you can’t get any better than this.

That does it for our Unusual tier list!

