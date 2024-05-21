unknown knights idle rpg feature
Unknown Knights Heroes Tier List (May 2024)

Which hero will you choose?
Rowan Jones
Published: May 21, 2024

Unknown Knights is a fun idle RPG full of pixelated heroes to choose from. With exciting gameplay and endless battles to fight, you will want the best team you can possibly find. There are lots of unique characters to unlock and use, so which will you choose? Find out below which are the best heroes in our Unknown Knights tier list!

Unknown Knights: Idle RPG Heroes Tier List

Collecting every character requires some real luck of the roll. In time you could have access to every Unknown Knight in the roster! Our tier list ranks each character from S to D:

RankingCharacter Name
SIve, Lancelot, Kaliban, Hestia, Milena, Valfer, Rone, Remiel, Ernst, Loss, Raven, Charlotte, Aqua, Winter, Bernhard
AUnknown Knight, Malleus, Ravia, Marimo, Kari, Amber, Tristan, Reon
BAgnes, Willhelm, Desperado, Metal, Hilda, Kevin
CElronde, Eclipse, Violet, Lillith, Trinich, Anemone, Snow, Rocca, Hello
DSolum, Asura, Natasha, Ryo, Arsis, Bjorn, Detro, Tineh, Kerus, Ohen, Delphine, Gwen, Vento, Ren, Berek, Flamme, Zemune, Felson, Yuis, Blitz, Jonadhan, Hora, Jackson

S Tier Unknown Knights

bernhard unknown knights
KnightElementClassGrade
Ive WindSniperLegend
LancelotWaterWarriorLegend
KalibanMachineAssassinLegend
HestiaFireSniperLegend
MilenaWindTankLegend
ValferLightTankLegend
RoneMachineSupportLegend
RemielLightSupportLegend
ErnstLightMageLegend
LossDarkSupportLegend
RavenDarkSniperLegend
CharlotteEarthTankLegend
AquaWaterSupportLegend
WinterWaterAssassinLegend
BernhardWaterTankLegend

A Tier Unknown Knights

unknown knight character
KnightElementClassGrade
Unknown KnightLightWarriorUnknown
MalleusMachineWarriorLegend
RaviaWindAssassinLegend
MarimoWaterMageLegend
KariWindSupportLegend
AmberEarthSniperLegend
TristanLightSniperLegend
ReonLightWarriorLegend

B Tier Unknown Knights

agnes unknown knight
KnightElementClassGrade
AgnesFireMageLegend
WillhelmMachineTankLegend
DesperadoEarthWarriorLegend
MetalMachineSniperLegend
HildaEarthWarriorLegend
KevinWindSniperNormal

C Tier Unknown Knights

eclipse unknown knights
KnightElementClassGrade
ElrondeWindSupportLegend
EclipseDarkAssassinLegend
VioletDarkMageLegend
LilithDarkMageLegend
TrinichMachineSupportEpic
AnemoneDarkMageEpic
SnowWaterMageEpic
RoccaEarthTankEpic
HelioFireWarriorEpic

D Tier Unknown Knights

bjorn unknown knights
KnightElementClassGrade
SolumFireTankLegend
AsuraFireWarriorLegend
NatashaWaterSniperEpic
RyoEarthAssassinEpic
ArsisFireTankEpic
BjornWaterTankEpic
DetroDarkWarriorEpic
TinehFireSupportRare
KerusWindSupportRare
OhenFireAssassinRare
DelphineWindAssassinRare
GwenMachineSniperRare
VentoWindMageRare
RenEarthTankRare
BerekWaterTankRare
FlammeFireSniperRare
ZemuneDarkAssassinNormal
FelsonEarthMageNormal
YuisWaterSupportNormal
BlitzMachineAssassinNormal
JonadhanEarthTankNormal
HoraMachineTankNormal
JacksonEarthWarriorNormal

That concludes our Unknown Knights tier list from S to D! We hope you found the knights for your team or are lucky enough to roll for some S-tier characters. For more idle RPG fun check out our Legend of Mushroom tier list. We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link and some Zero to Hero Pixel Saga codes.

Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.