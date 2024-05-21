Unknown Knights Heroes Tier List (May 2024)

Unknown Knights is a fun idle RPG full of pixelated heroes to choose from. With exciting gameplay and endless battles to fight, you will want the best team you can possibly find. There are lots of unique characters to unlock and use, so which will you choose? Find out below which are the best heroes in our Unknown Knights tier list!

Unknown Knights: Idle RPG Heroes Tier List

Collecting every character requires some real luck of the roll. In time you could have access to every Unknown Knight in the roster! Our tier list ranks each character from S to D:

Ranking Character Name S Ive, Lancelot, Kaliban, Hestia, Milena, Valfer, Rone, Remiel, Ernst, Loss, Raven, Charlotte, Aqua, Winter, Bernhard A Unknown Knight, Malleus, Ravia, Marimo, Kari, Amber, Tristan, Reon B Agnes, Willhelm, Desperado, Metal, Hilda, Kevin C Elronde, Eclipse, Violet, Lillith, Trinich, Anemone, Snow, Rocca, Hello D Solum, Asura, Natasha, Ryo, Arsis, Bjorn, Detro, Tineh, Kerus, Ohen, Delphine, Gwen, Vento, Ren, Berek, Flamme, Zemune, Felson, Yuis, Blitz, Jonadhan, Hora, Jackson

S Tier Unknown Knights

Image Source: CookApps via Twinfinite

Knight Element Class Grade Ive Wind Sniper Legend Lancelot Water Warrior Legend Kaliban Machine Assassin Legend Hestia Fire Sniper Legend Milena Wind Tank Legend Valfer Light Tank Legend Rone Machine Support Legend Remiel Light Support Legend Ernst Light Mage Legend Loss Dark Support Legend Raven Dark Sniper Legend Charlotte Earth Tank Legend Aqua Water Support Legend Winter Water Assassin Legend Bernhard Water Tank Legend

A Tier Unknown Knights

Image Source: CookApps via Twinfinite

Knight Element Class Grade Unknown Knight Light Warrior Unknown Malleus Machine Warrior Legend Ravia Wind Assassin Legend Marimo Water Mage Legend Kari Wind Support Legend Amber Earth Sniper Legend Tristan Light Sniper Legend Reon Light Warrior Legend

B Tier Unknown Knights

Image Source: CookApps via Twinfinite

Knight Element Class Grade Agnes Fire Mage Legend Willhelm Machine Tank Legend Desperado Earth Warrior Legend Metal Machine Sniper Legend Hilda Earth Warrior Legend Kevin Wind Sniper Normal

C Tier Unknown Knights

Image Source: CookApps via Twinfinite

Knight Element Class Grade Elronde Wind Support Legend Eclipse Dark Assassin Legend Violet Dark Mage Legend Lilith Dark Mage Legend Trinich Machine Support Epic Anemone Dark Mage Epic Snow Water Mage Epic Rocca Earth Tank Epic Helio Fire Warrior Epic

D Tier Unknown Knights

Image Source: CookApps via Twinfinite

Knight Element Class Grade Solum Fire Tank Legend Asura Fire Warrior Legend Natasha Water Sniper Epic Ryo Earth Assassin Epic Arsis Fire Tank Epic Bjorn Water Tank Epic Detro Dark Warrior Epic Tineh Fire Support Rare Kerus Wind Support Rare Ohen Fire Assassin Rare Delphine Wind Assassin Rare Gwen Machine Sniper Rare Vento Wind Mage Rare Ren Earth Tank Rare Berek Water Tank Rare Flamme Fire Sniper Rare Zemune Dark Assassin Normal Felson Earth Mage Normal Yuis Water Support Normal Blitz Machine Assassin Normal Jonadhan Earth Tank Normal Hora Machine Tank Normal Jackson Earth Warrior Normal

That concludes our Unknown Knights tier list from S to D! We hope you found the knights for your team or are lucky enough to roll for some S-tier characters.

