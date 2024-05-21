Unknown Knights Heroes Tier List (May 2024)

Unknown Knights is a fun idle RPG full of pixelated heroes to choose from. With exciting gameplay and endless battles to fight, you will want the best team you can possibly find. There are lots of unique characters to unlock and use, so which will you choose? Find out below which are the best heroes in our Unknown Knights tier list!
Recommended Videos
Unknown Knights: Idle RPG Heroes Tier List
Collecting every character requires some real luck of the roll. In time you could have access to every Unknown Knight in the roster! Our tier list ranks each character from S to D:
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.