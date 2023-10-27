Today’s Disney 100 TikTok Quiz Answers (October 27)

No need to look into the Magic Mirror for these answers!

Disney’s 100th-anniversary celebration has kicked off a TikTok event for longtime fans, ushering in a ton of activities with exclusive awards. So, to help you along this magnificent journey, we’ll show you all the Disney 100 TikTok quiz answers for a chance to complete your entire character card collection.

Today’s Disney 100 TikTok Answers

For today’s Disney 100 TikTok answers, you can choose the following selections:

Approximately how large is the marquee for the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction? 10 ft tall and 14 ft wide

What is NOT a scene from Ratatouille that you can see on the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction at EPCOT? Remy visiting Linguini’s apartment

In Wander Over Yonder, what is Sylvia? Zbornak

Which Guardian of the Galaxy is originally from Earth? Star-Lord

What is the name of Thor’s homeworld? Asgard



Each Disney 100 TikTok quiz typically includes five questions to test your general knowledge on famous Disney movies, TV shows, and other content.

Once you’ve completed the quiz, you’ll earn two chances to flip a card, such as Moana, Miguel, and Kim Possible. Players can also finish other activities to grab even more of these characters, where they can either watch a Disney-related video or share the company’s TikTok page. If you’ve hit your limit with activities, you can wait until it resets the next day.

Image Source: Disney

Keep in mind that not all activities will reward you with a card, as each item features a probability rate. Some cards have a higher rate than others, so users may pull a repeat, similar to how Gacha games function.

How to Take the Daily Disney Quiz on TikTok

Now, if you aren’t sure how to access the daily Disney quiz, all you have to do is search for Disney 100 on TikTok, where you should see a banner for the event at the top. Then, you can scroll down to ‘Collect Cards’ to select ‘Take the daily Disney quiz.’

Image Source: TikTok

You’ll notice a few other activities that you can use to collect more cards, and you can press the purple buttons beside them to complete these tasks quickly. The event is expected to conclude on Nov. 13, 2023, so you still have some time to rack up some characters.

All Disney 100 TikTok Character Cards

In regards to the complete card collection, you can expect these exclusive rewards:

Week 1 (Oct. 16 – Oct. 22) Mirabel Darth Vader Woody Minnie Iron Man Elsa

Week 2 (Oct. 23 – Oct. 29) Moana Miguel Kim Possible Chewbacca Black Panther The Mandalorian

Week 3 (Oct. 30 – Nov. 5) Asha Grogu Lizzie McGuire Mickey Groot Joy



Those who missed out on a particular character can collect any of the 18 cards from Week 4 through Nov. 6 to Nov. 13. You’ll obtain wild cards toward the end of the event, allowing you to convert the items to the character you desire. Players can also acquire the limited-time profile frame if they grab all six characters for the week.

How to Trade Disney 100 TikTok Cards

Players can select a card to press the ‘Share’ button in order to send it over to another user. A message should be sent to the other player automatically, and they can open it up to receive the item.

Image Source: TikTok

If you are looking for a specific card, you may want to browse around the community to trade with you. Or, players can test out their luck with the event’s multiple activities.

That covers everything you need to know about the Disney 100 TikTok quiz answers. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including all secret emojis on the app.